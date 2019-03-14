Uganda Netball She Cranes maintain top 10 global ranking status

Ben Lumley She Cranes in a recent international friendly match against the England Roses

International Netball Federation (INF) Rankings (Selected countries):

1 st – Australia

– Australia 2 nd – England

– England 3 rd – Jamaica

– Jamaica 4 th – New Zealand

– New Zealand 5 th – South Africa

– South Africa 6 th – Malawi

– Malawi 7 th – Uganda

– Uganda 12 th – Zimbabwe

– Zimbabwe 16 th – Zambia

– Zambia 23rd – Botswana

Uganda Netball She Cranes have maintained their current status on the global International Netball Federation (INF) rankings.

The She Cranes are 7th on the global scene, third in Africa.

South Africa and Malawi are 5th and 6th placed respectively.

Zimbabwe is 12th, Zambia (16th) and Botswana (23rd) are the other African countries.

Australia is aloft the global rankings. England has displaced Jamaica from second place given their impressive performance in January’s Quad Series.

New Zealand falls to 4th place.

In other rankings, Thailand has dropped to 36th.

Consquently, St Maarten has moved up to 33rd, Chinese Taipei to 34th and Israel to 35th.

The rankings reflect matches played up until 3rd March 2019, and include Hong Kong’s Four Nations Tournament.

Meanwhile, African country Swaziland (Eswatini) is no longer a member of INF and is therefore not eligible for a world ranking.