University Football League

UCU 4-0 IUEA

Uganda Christian University (UCU) put up a remarkable display on Thursday afternoon to cruise past debutantes International University of East Africa (IUEA).

The Mukono based side was in scintillating form to outwit IUEA 4-0 in the game played at UCU ground in Mukono.

Brian Ade and Kaye Kizito scored a brace each to guide UCU to their first win this season and also moved top of the table in Group D.

Kizito opened the scor ing in the 38th minute to give the home side a deserved lead before the break after a series of attempts.

In the second stanza, UCU became rampant and more clinical scoring three more goals in what turned out to be a one side affair.

Ade scored twice after the interval before Kizito put the icing on the cake with his second of the day and UCU’s fourth.

The victory means UCU move top of Group D on five points from three games same as MUBS but the former has a superior goal difference.

UCU had their opening two games against MUBS and Kampala University end in goalless draws but ended the first leg of the group stage on a high note with a convincing win.

Kampala University is third on two points while IUEA remains bottom of the group with one point.

Action resumes on Saturday in Group C with KIU hosting Kumi University while defending champions Kyambogo University will take on Busitema University.