Zone 5 IHF Tourney: Impressive start for Uganda youth handball teams in Zanzibar

The teams before departing for Zanzibar

Zone 5 International Handball Federation Challenge Trophy:

Selected Results U-18 (Youth):

Kenya 09 -29 Uganda

Uganda Uganda 40-11 Tanzania

Tanzania Uganda 51-03 Sudan

U-20 (Juniors):

Uganda 39-09 Djibouti

Djibouti Uganda 29-10 Burundi

Uganda U-18 and U-20 female teams remain unbeaten in as many as five matches during the on-going 2019 Zone 5 international Handball federation challenge trophy at the Mnazimmoja complex in Zanzibar.

The Uganda U-18 has so far won three matches. They opened with a 29-09 win over Kenya, humbled Tanzania 40-11 before humiliating Sudan 51-03.

The juniors (U-20) have been equally hot, winning 39-09 against Djibouti and condemning Burundi 29-10.

There are 8 countries taking part in the challenge tourney

Hosts Zanzibar are joined by Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Burundi and Sudan.

The final and bronze matches in either catergories will be played on Sunday, 17th March 2019.

Uganda Delegation in Zanzibar:

Juniors (U20)

Ajema Amina, Sarah Birungi, Shakira Bako, Mary Aketch, Lillian Achola (Assistant Captain), Letisha Namutebi (Captain), Kalsum Abiria, Sharon Adeke, Royce Namutosi, Sharifah Nansubuga, Sonia Biira, Hellen Dricharu, Diana Tiperu and Hanifa Nakityo

Youth (U18)

Oliver Katusiime, Lillian Achiro, Patricia Arago, Joyce Namutosi, Brenda Akampa (Captain), Bridget Nanyanga, Aminah Namagembe (Assistant Captain), Patience Ddamulira, Diana Nakamya, Christine Nambatya, Patience Tukamushaba, Hilda Mary Abangit, Shadia Nankya, Shamim Kakayi

Officials: