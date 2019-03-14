Zone 5 IHF Tourney: Impressive start for Uganda youth handball teams in Zanzibar

Zone 5 International Handball Federation Challenge Trophy:
Selected Results U-18 (Youth):
- Kenya 09 -29 Uganda
- Uganda 40-11 Tanzania
- Uganda 51-03 Sudan
U-20 (Juniors):
- Uganda 39-09 Djibouti
- Uganda 29-10 Burundi
Uganda U-18 and U-20 female teams remain unbeaten in as many as five matches during the on-going 2019 Zone 5 international Handball federation challenge trophy at the Mnazimmoja complex in Zanzibar.
The Uganda U-18 has so far won three matches. They opened with a 29-09 win over Kenya, humbled Tanzania 40-11 before humiliating Sudan 51-03.
The juniors (U-20) have been equally hot, winning 39-09 against Djibouti and condemning Burundi 29-10.
There are 8 countries taking part in the challenge tourney
Hosts Zanzibar are joined by Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Burundi and Sudan.
The final and bronze matches in either catergories will be played on Sunday, 17th March 2019.
Uganda Delegation in Zanzibar:
Juniors (U20)
Ajema Amina, Sarah Birungi, Shakira Bako, Mary Aketch, Lillian Achola (Assistant Captain), Letisha Namutebi (Captain), Kalsum Abiria, Sharon Adeke, Royce Namutosi, Sharifah Nansubuga, Sonia Biira, Hellen Dricharu, Diana Tiperu and Hanifa Nakityo
Youth (U18)
Oliver Katusiime, Lillian Achiro, Patricia Arago, Joyce Namutosi, Brenda Akampa (Captain), Bridget Nanyanga, Aminah Namagembe (Assistant Captain), Patience Ddamulira, Diana Nakamya, Christine Nambatya, Patience Tukamushaba, Hilda Mary Abangit, Shadia Nankya, Shamim Kakayi
Officials:
- U20 Coaches: Ibrahim Kyaluzi & Michael Ssempira
- U18 Coaches: Yakub Aziz & Farida Kisitu
- Head of Delegation: Bernadette Kizza
- Team Manager: Willy Mayanja
- Federation president: Sheila Angozibwe