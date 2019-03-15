18 FUFA Regional, District football officers undergo successful induction

The FUFA Regional CEO’s and general secretaries during the induction workshop at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Photo: FUFA Media)

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) is preaching decentralization of the game for better planning, accountability as well as easy monitoring of its fiscal policies and programmes.

The latest development is intended to promote efficient applicability of the football programmes at the grass roots.

On Friday, 15 March 2019, a total of 18 General Secretaries and Football Development Officers from the 8 regions that constitute FUFA graduated from an induction workshop held at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

This induction course lasted for three days and it was fully bankrolled by the Federation.

FUFA President and FIFA Instructor Moses Magogo, Deputy CEO Humphrey Mandu, Ali Mwebe, FUFA CEO Edgar Watson and , Jackson Nyima tutored the participants.

West Nile’s Moses Keuber recieves a gift from the FUFA Deputy CEO Mandu and the FUFA Football Development officer Ali Mwebe looks on at Njeru (PHOTO: FUFA Media)

The elaborative course modules included FUFA and it’s development program, Finance Management, Competitions, FUFA Connect, Information Technology, Basic Marketing and Communication principles, among other

Humphrey Mandu, the FUFA Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) officiated at the closing ceremony, urging the participants to apply the studied theories into real practical football situations.



The FUFA President started the initiative of transforming the game of football and this can be done through inductions like this to our new members of staff. By asking participants to act as ambassadors and corporate with those who have no idea yet within their respective regions by tempting them to attend courses and also appreciate the value of football education and what it brings thereafterI call upon you to put into practice what you have learnt because it is very dangerous to sit on the knowledge you have acquired Humphrey Mandu, FUFA Deputy CEO

FUFA Deputy CEO Humprehrey Mandu (PHOTO: FUFA Media)

Giving a vote of appreciation on behalf of the participants, Olivia Nkiconkyo, from Western region acknowledged that this induction course has widened their knowledge base about administration and management.



It has been such a great opportunity for me and the rest of the participants to acquire knowledge which will help us transform the game of football in Uganda for the better. Olivia Nkiconkyo, participant

Isaac Ssengendo (left) from Kampala Region gets his gift from Mandu (Photo: FUFA Media)

FUFA will remunerate the regional general secretaries and district football officers on a monthly basis.

Participants:

Eron Alal (Northern), Isaac Ssengendo (Kampala), Asuman Muwanga (Kampala), Dixon Ongwech Lumumba (Northern), Najjib Nkono (Eastern), Ratif Mafuko (Eastern), Olivia Nkiconkyo (Western), Brian Ssejjemba (Buganda), Issa Sempijja (Western), Ashraf Abale (West Nile), Moses Keuber (West Nile), Robinah Ayongi (FUFA Staff), Samuel Turyomuriwe (Kitara), Juma Kisembo (Kitara), Mariam Mpata (FUFA Staff), Daniel Otim, Daniel Ekaju (North East), Wilberforce Ssemwogerere (Buganda)