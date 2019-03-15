Mogomotsi appointed Botswana national football team head coach

Mogomotsi ‘Teenage’ Mpote

Botswana Football Association (BFA) announced the appointment of Mogomotsi ‘Teenage’ Mpote as the interim head coach for the national team, the Zebras.

Rapelang Tsatsilebe and Modiri Marumo are named also on interim basis as assistant head coach and goalkeeping coach respectively.

The trio will take over the sacked regime that was led by head coach David Bright.

Mogomotsi, who is also the national U-23 team head coach, is currently the care taker coach at Orapa United Football Club.

He had previously served at Miscellaneous and Township Rollers (assistant coach).

His assistant, Tsatsilebe has been involved with various clubs within the BFA structures such as Gaborone United, Sharps Shooting Stars and his current club, Taung Young Strikers.

Marumo is a former national team goalkeeper who has also plied his trade in the Egyptian and South African Elite Leagues.

He is an experienced goalkeeper coach, having previously served at Boy United of South Africa and currently out Jwaneng Galaxy in the Botswana Premier League.



We would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the outgoing technical team for the commitment and dedication they have shown during their tenure. We also take the opportunity to wish the interim team all the best in their endeavour. Botswana Football Association Statement

The Zebras play Angole in a 2019 Afcon qualifier next weekend.