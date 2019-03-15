Bright Stars FC maintains community engagement, conducts football clinic at World Ahead Secondary School

Bright Stars captain Nelson Senkatuka with students at World Ahead S.S

Uganda Premier League club Bright Stars F.C has strong attachment to the localities in its vicinity.

Right from the founding year of the club in 1997, the club with its tap roots based in Kawempe, a suburb of the capital, Kampala.

Over the years, the buttress root system for the club has spread wings to Kanyanya, Kazo, Mpererwe, Kisaasi, Kikaya, Kyebando, Bwaise, Komamboga, Makerere, Mulago, Makerere, Wandegeya and Matugga, its current home base.

As part of the club’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bright Stars FC carried out a football clinic at World Ahead Secondary School in Matugga.

Bright Stars players led by their skipper Nelson ‘Nelly’ Senkatuka, goalkeeper Simon Tamale, Jungu Methodius, Juma Sebaduka, Alfred Onek, Augustine Kacancu and Mahad Kissekka conducted a few drills for the players.

They were overseen by their coaches Paddy Kakande, Ben Kalama (goalkeeping tactician) and the robust team manager Ian Mutenda.

The idea behind the program was to encourage participation in sports, pass on football and life knowledge (teach importance of discipline and organisation) to the students.



Bright Stars Football club was started in 1997 as a community club. Over time, it has and progressed up the leagues but our community involvement has remained strong. As a football club we believe that our success should not only be measured by what we do on the pitch, but also by our contribution off the pitch. Ian Mutenda, Team Manager

Bright Stars FC is currently among the four clubs still standing in the Uganda Cup semi-finals.

In the league, they have blown cold and hot this term with 7 victories, 11 draws and 6 stalemates.

They are currently 9th on the 16 team log with 32 points.

Bright Stars face Kirinya-Jinja S.S at the Mighty Arena on 2nd April 2019 during their next league engagement.