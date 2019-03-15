Bulega: Regional tour a good precursor ahead of Ethiopia encounter

FUFA Crested Cranes head coach Farida Bulega (2nd L) talks to players

Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega believes the Regional Tour game against Kampala select team is timely as her charges prepare to face Ethiopia in the 2020 CAF Women’s Olympics qualifiers next month.

For the first time ever, the senior ladies’ national football team will play in the Regional Tour against Kampala region on Saturday, 16th March 2019 at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo. The move aimed at extending the team to masses will carry on to the different regions of Uganda just like it is the case with the Cranes.

Since playing at the COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa in September last year, the team has not been engaged in any activity and Bulega believes the Regional Tour game will help her assess the players.

It is timely for us because we have to face Ethiopia in the Olympics qualifiers next month. The regional tour game will also be a chance for me to assess some of the new players on the team. Faridah Bulega

The new faces on the team summoned for the Regional Tour include defenders Wilmer Natumbwe (She Corporate), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals), Margaret Birabwa (Muteesa I Royal University) and midfielder Damalie Matama of Kampala Queens.

Bulega is optimistic by the time her team faces Ethiopia; the players will be in good shape to earn a desired result.

“From the regional tour game, we shall keep monitoring the players at their respective clubs as the FUFA Women Elite league comes to an end. I think we have a team good enough to guide us past Ethiopia.”

Three years ago, Uganda was outwitted 4-1 by Ethiopia at the 2016 CECAFA Women’s Championship but the Crested Cranes won the most recent engagement 2-1 at the regional championship in Rwanda last year.

Ethiopia will host Uganda on 3rd April 2019 in Adis Ababa before a return leg in Kampala a week later. The winner on aggregate will face Cameroon in the second round.

Crested Cranes team summoned for Regional tour

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Vanessa Edith Karungi (She Corporate), Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Daizy Nakaziro (Lady Doves)

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens), Wilmer Nantumbwe (She Corporate), Margaret Birabwa (Muteesa I Royal University), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals), Viola Namuddu (Makerere University)

Midfileders: Damalie Matama (Kampala Queens), Phiona Nabbumba (Ajax Queens, Bulenga), Fauziah Najjemba (Isra Soccer Academy), Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals), Anita Namata (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Shamira Nalujja (Isra Soccer Academy), Lilian Mutuuzo(Kampala Queens)

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Monica Namwase (Kampala Queens), Zaina Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Resty Nanziri( Kampala Queens)