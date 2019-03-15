CAF CL Roundup: Six quarter final spots at stake

Meddie Kagere is joined by Simba teammates to celebrate the winning goal. (Photo:Bin Zubinery)

Six quarterfinal spots are at stake as the Caf Champions League goes into the last match day of the group stages.

Only holders Esperance and former winners Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed their places in the last eight.

Here is a preview of matchday six as 11 teams vie for the remaining six places.

Group A

Mamelodi Sundowns Media Denis Onyango

Denis Onyango’s Sundowns visit Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca eager to remain top of the group.

The Brazilians are already into the last eight but need a point to seal top spot.

For Wydad, all they need is to match ASEC Mimosas result away to Nigeria’s Lobi Stars to join the South African side.

Both Sundowns and ASEC are yet to pick a victory away from home.

Group B

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Esperance line-up vs KCCA

Champions Esperance are already top the group but Horoya of Guinea and Orlando Pirates of South Africa are fighting for second spot.

The two face off in Guinea with Orlando Pirates, coached by former Cranes tactician Mulitin Sredojevic seeking victory against a side that denied Sundowns a spot in the last eight in the previous campaign.

Group C

The CS Constantine XI against Vipers at Kitende [Photo: John Batanudde]

TP Mazembe has been in fine form at home and will hope to pick that routine home victory when they host Vipers’ conquerors CS Constantine.

Debutants Constantine are likely to qualify as second placed in the group even if they lose since they have a three point advantage and better goal difference over Club Africain.

The Tunisian side must beat bottom placed Ismaily of Egypt to stand a chance but must pray that TP Mazembe doesn’t win against the Algerians.

Group D

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Al Ahly

It’s a group where all four teams have a chance to reach the quarterfinals.

Tanzania’s Simba hosts AS Vita eager to keep their 100% record at home and qualify for the last eight.

The Msimbazi are currently bottom of the table with 6 points, AS Vita are on 7 points.

In the other game, record winners Al Ahly host JS Saoura of Algeria who sit at the top of the group.

The Egyptian club has been impressive at home, winning their three qualifying and group matches, scoring nine goals and not conceding and will hope to keep that record intact.