Entebbe Sinocham Marathon eyes improved education services for UPE Schools

3rd Entebbe Sinocham Marathon:
Sunday, 30th March 2019
- Start & Finish: Entebbe Botanical Gardens
- Kit fees: Shs 10,000 per head
- Start time: 6:00 AM
- Theme: ‘Improving UPE Schools in Entebbe’
Educate a child and you will ensure for him or her a perfect unforeseen future for the rest of the life.
Entebbe Municipality through the famous Entebbe Sinocham marathon has for the previous years been at the fore front of promoting education.
Proceeds fetched from the marathons have been optimally put to great use to rehabilitate that worrying and appalling state of the 15 Universal Primary Education (UPE) run schools within the municipality.
This year round, the marathon is back and shall be held on Sunday, 30th March 2019 with the start and finishing point at Entebbe Botanical Gardens.
At the fore-front of this annual marathon is the mayor of Entebbe Municipality, Vincent Kayanja De Paul with his entire working executive.
On Friday, 15 March 2019, Kayanja who was accompanied by the Municipality education officer Daniel Ndagga, speaker Peninah Kasaija and councillors Nalongo Annet Balega and Immaculate Namakula distributed the running kits to the schools attached to this noble cause.
The schools visited included Lake Victoria, St Agnes, Kiwafu, St Theresa’s, Kiggungu, St Joseph Katabi, Changsha, Airforce, Bugonga Boys, Chadwick Namate, Nakiwogo among others.
Vincent De Paul Kayanja, Mayor Entebbe Municipality
Many of our UPE public schools lack many facilities. Come and stand with a public school of your choice amongst the 15 UPE primary schools, buy a T-shirt at 10,000/= at that very school, come and participate in the marathon on 30th March at Botanical Gardens Entebbe. The money collected like from the previous runs will be channeled back to these schools for better facilities. Each school is tasked to come up with their own project which is funded by the money realized. I call upon all the residents and well wishers to come up in big numbers.
There will also be music festival with renowned musicians as the area born and bred King Saha leading the way.
The Entebbe Sinocham Marathon is a great worthwhile cause that has helped many of the UPE schools get renovation. With the funding released on top of Government support, we have been able to execute great projects within the schools.Daniel Ndagga, Entebbe Municipality Education Officer
The Entebbe Sinocham marathon has been beneficial to us the schools. We have been able to change the roofing from asbestos to iron sheets as well as build a new building from the proceeds. I urge as many people as people to participate in this year’s run as well.Catherine Kiweewesi, school bursar, Lake Victoria Primary School.