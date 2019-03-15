Entebbe Sinocham Marathon eyes improved education services for UPE Schools

Entebbe Mayor Vicent De Paul Kayanja (middle) recieves a kit from Lake Victoria Primary School head teacher Stephen Nabende before giving it to P1 pupil Blessing Atuswigire (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

3rd Entebbe Sinocham Marathon:

Sunday, 30th March 2019

Start & Finish : Entebbe Botanical Gardens

: Entebbe Botanical Gardens Kit fees: Shs 10,000 per head

Shs 10,000 per head Start time: 6:00 AM

6:00 AM Theme: ‘Improving UPE Schools in Entebbe’

Educate a child and you will ensure for him or her a perfect unforeseen future for the rest of the life.

Entebbe Municipality through the famous Entebbe Sinocham marathon has for the previous years been at the fore front of promoting education.

Proceeds fetched from the marathons have been optimally put to great use to rehabilitate that worrying and appalling state of the 15 Universal Primary Education (UPE) run schools within the municipality.

This year round, the marathon is back and shall be held on Sunday, 30th March 2019 with the start and finishing point at Entebbe Botanical Gardens.

Pupils and teachers at St Theresa’s Primary school clad in the marathon kit (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

At the fore-front of this annual marathon is the mayor of Entebbe Municipality, Vincent Kayanja De Paul with his entire working executive.

On Friday, 15 March 2019, Kayanja who was accompanied by the Municipality education officer Daniel Ndagga, speaker Peninah Kasaija and councillors Nalongo Annet Balega and Immaculate Namakula distributed the running kits to the schools attached to this noble cause.

The schools visited included Lake Victoria, St Agnes, Kiwafu, St Theresa’s, Kiggungu, St Joseph Katabi, Changsha, Airforce, Bugonga Boys, Chadwick Namate, Nakiwogo among others.

Mayor Kayanja addresses the pupils of St Agnes Primary School (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)



Many of our UPE public schools lack many facilities. Come and stand with a public school of your choice amongst the 15 UPE primary schools, buy a T-shirt at 10,000/= at that very school, come and participate in the marathon on 30th March at Botanical Gardens Entebbe. The money collected like from the previous runs will be channeled back to these schools for better facilities. Each school is tasked to come up with their own project which is funded by the money realized. I call upon all the residents and well wishers to come up in big numbers. Vincent De Paul Kayanja, Mayor Entebbe Municipality

Primary one pupil Kerisha Nakajja is greeted by the mayor Kayanja De Paul before she was given her running kit (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

There will also be music festival with renowned musicians as the area born and bred King Saha leading the way.

Speaker Peninah Kasaija addressing the pupils of St Theresa’s Primary School (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Daniel Ndagga, the Entebbe Municipality Education officer at St Agnes Primary School (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Teachers at St Theresa’s Primary School had a mock run among themselves (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The Entebbe Sinocham Marathon is a great worthwhile cause that has helped many of the UPE schools get renovation. With the funding released on top of Government support, we have been able to execute great projects within the schools. Daniel Ndagga, Entebbe Municipality Education Officer

Catherine Kiweewesi, school bursar at Lake Victoria Primary School (Photo: David Isabirye)