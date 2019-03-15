Somalia Football Association names new head coach

Bashiru Hayford is the national team head coach for Somalia

Somalia Football Association has named Bashiru Hayford from Ghana as the new national team head coach.

Hayford comes to the horn of Africa nation with a wealth of experience having previous handled the Ghana women national team.

He has also coached Asante Kotoko and Ashgold among other clubs.

Hayford is already in Mogadishu preparing the team.

He thus becomes the second Ghanaian national to handle the national football team of Somali after CK Gyamfi.

Other Ghanaians who have handled national teams include; CK Gyamfi (Kenya and Somalia), Ben Koufie (Zimbabwe and Botswana), Ibrahim Sunday (Gabon), Osam Duodu (The Gambia), Willie Evans (Togo), Sellas Tetteh (Rwanda and Sierra Leone) and Attuquayefio (Benin).

For starters, three Uganda Cranes Ex- internationals Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (now at Mbarara City Football Club), James Magala and George ‘Sim’ Ssimwogerere (both currently at Express FC) have also ever coached the Somalia national team.

Somalia is one of the 54 members that constitute the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) body.

They are also a member of the world’s football governing body, Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).