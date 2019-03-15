FUFA Big League: Maduka, Okwir inspire Amuka Bright Stars over Nebbi Central

Amuka Bright Stars (file photo)

FUFA Big League (Thursday Result):

Amuka Bright Stars 2-1 Nebbi Central

Amuka Bright Stars overcame Nebbi Central 2-1 in an Elgon group contest of the FUFA Big League at the UTC play grounds in Lira.

A goal in each half from Emmanuel Okwir (penalty) and Innocent ‘Oga’ Maduka inspired the Lira side over the West Nile club.

Okwir gave the home side the lead towards the climax of the opening half.

Maduka, a Nigerian whose work permit was paid by the fans extended the lead with 20 minutes to play.

Former Soana (now Tooro United) player Osman ‘Killa’ Miraj struck a late consolation through a kick from the penalty spot.

Amuka Bright Stars now have 17 points from 15 matches.

Debutants Nebbi Central remain bottom of the Elgon group log with only 10 points (15 matches too).

Next Matches:

Both sides return to action next Thursday, 21st March 2019. Amuka Bright Stars host James Odoch’s Entebbe in Lira and Nebbi Central will travel to Mbale to play Kataka at the CRO-San Siro play ground.

Three clubs will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League by the close of business in May 2019.

The top two per group (Rwenzori and Elgon) qualify directly whilst the third one will be determined via a promotional play-off.

The FUFA Big League was started in 2010 as a feeder for the Uganda Premier League.

Team Line Ups:

Amuka Bright Stars XI:

Franco Oringa (GK), Brian Ocakacon, Remmy Makumbi, Deo Omadong, Ivan Okello, Emmanuel Okwir, Fred Malcolm Mutumba, Freddi Watengo, Patience Okori, Denis Omedi, Innocent Maduka

Nebbi Central XI:

Fred Iker Ovoya (GK), Julius Okumu Dante, Jeron Jagen, Ronnie Berochan, Felix Ngageno, Joel Jangeyambe, Innocent Okirwoth, Julius Choka, Osman Miraj Killa, Victor Aweko, Bernard Zola Aleni

Top Scorers: