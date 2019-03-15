Futsal: Park cruise past Equator to go joint top

Futsal Super League | Thursday, 14th March 2019

Park 6-1 Equator

Yeak Kabowa 3-3 Dream

Elephants 3-5 Parakeets

Crown 2-1 Nomad

Mengo City 4-2 Yap Stars

Typhoon 6-6 Bajim

Aidenal 4-1 Kabowa

The title race in the Futsal Super League continues to become tighter every other matchday with Park and Yeak Kabowa in stiff contention.

Park seized Yeak Kabowa’s blip against Dream in a game that ended in a three all draw to move joint top.

Led by skipper Iddi Babu, Park outwitted Equator 6-1 on Thursday night to move joint top on 36 points, same as Yeak Kabowa but the latter have a superior goal difference of 37 goals.

Babu scored a hat trick while Joshua Aziku netted a brace before Shafik Mulagira added the other goal for the convincing victory.

The hat trick means Babu has scored 25 goals this season, one below leading top scorer Shafik Avemer of Yeak Kabowa.

Yeak Kabowa were held by defending champions Dream in a thrilling three all stalemate. Former KCCA FC and Proline FC forward Emma Magembe, Enock Ssebagala and Innocent Kiwanuka scored a goal each for Yeak Kabowa while John Kintu Ssegawa (brace) and Jamal Muyingo got Dream’s goals.

It should be noted that Park and Yeak Kabowa faced off last week and the former won the contest 3-0 thanks to a brace from Babu while Mulangira got the other goal.

The draw saw Dream drop to fourth position on 30 points with Parakeets who defeated Elephants 5-3 moving to third place, one ahead of Dream.

The game involving Typhoon and Bajim had the biggest score line on the night with either team scoring six goals.

In the other games played, Crown edged Nomad 2-1, Aidenal defeated Kabowa 4-0 while Mengo City were 4-2 winners against bottom placed Yap Stars.