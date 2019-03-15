Ghana midfielder Kotei believes Simba will beat AS Vita

James Kotei, Simba SC midfielder [Ghana Sports Online]

Ahead of Simba’s crucial Caf Champions League clash with AS Vita, midfielder James Kotei is optimistic the Msimbazi will triumph.

The Tanzania side needs no less than a win to reach the quarterfinals of the most lucrative club competition on the continent.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Caf, the Ghana midfielder believes they have what it takes to win.

“Simba is a fantastic club with fantastic leaders and fans,” said Kotei. “As the saying goes “Nguvu Moja” so we are together,” he added.

“Together we win. We have what it takes to advance to the quarterfinals and we have to beat AS Vita to realise that objective. We have the players to do the job. It won’t be easy but we are poised for victory.

AS Vita won the first meeting 5-0 but that won’t matter if they lose in Dar es Salaam.

Ugandans Emmanuel Okwi, Murushid Jjuuko (Simba) and Savio Kabugo (AS Vita) could face off.