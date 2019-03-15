Hany Rida: Egypt is ready to host an exceptionally successful AFCON 2019 tournament

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO The Uganda Cranes Lineup that started against Lesotho

AFCON 2019 Tourney:

21 st June – 21 st July

June – 21 July Egypt

The chairman of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) local organising committee (LOC) Abo Hany Hassan Rida has reassured the general public of a great championship.

Rida asserts that Egypt is ready to host the 2019 tournament, with an expansion from 16 to 24 nations.

For starters, Egypt is the first country to organize an expanded 24-team Afcon.

They earned the rights to host the biennial football championship, arguably the biggest footballing fiesta in Africa, just five months before the start of the tournament.

This followed the decision by the CAF Executive Committee the scrap the hosting rights from Cameroon over ill-preparations.

Now that the Egypt Premier League will end just a few weeks before the real Afcon kicks off on June 21, the biggest worry so far has been the already dire state grass in some stadiums.



Of course, time is of the essence especially in technical issues the pitch of a stadium. But Egypt is a great country with huge capabilities to host the tournament in an acceptable and amazing manner.With support from the Egyptian Government at all levels and the determination of sporting community coupled with a LOC team of experience and youth, I’m very optimistic that Egypt will organize an exceptionally successful tournament. The organizing committee works 24/7 to prepare for the tournament and we promise to produce the best ever tournament regarding the organization, hosting and hospitality. We hope this will be accompanied by a good performance from Egypt’s national team and that they will be crowned champions at the end

Abo Hany Rida, AFCON 2019 Local Organizing Committee Chairman



Hassan Abo Hany Rida

During the last AFCON tournament hosted in Gabon, there were last minute preparations on most stadia.

In particular, there were cases of flooded terrains in the stadia of Oyam and Port Gentil after heavy rains.

Rida, however, assures of the other basic components as training facilities, hotels, security and transport infrastructure.

Uganda Cranes has already booked their slot to the AFCON finals.

The final round of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers will be determined next weekend.