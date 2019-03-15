KNOW YOUR STARS: Footballer Bashir Kawooya yearns to achieve life dreams

Bashir ‘B6’ Kawooya

Grass to grace tales for many an active sportsman are well documented across the divide.

It takes determination, commitment, focus, diligent work ethics and sheer atoms of luck for several successful scripts written home about exceling sportsmen, footballers to say the least.

Footballer Bashir ‘B6’ Kawooya is among the many hundreds of thousands of committed personalities, yet to penetrate the ice for the much needed break-though.

By his own confession, Kawooya, 24, will not say never unless otherwise.

Currently juggling day to day work tasks with the football duties, Kawooya does not have divided attention to hit his set targets – play for the national team and turn out professionally ‘someday’.



I love to play football. I will not be diverted because I set goals to achieve them against all the odds. I want to play for the a top tier club in the country, national team and turn professional at some stage. Bashir Kawooya, midfielder

Bashir Kawooya during private work outs in the gym

Kawooya was born in Bukomansimbi in Masaka to Ismail Kalungi Kataayi and Hadijjah Nakatudde.

He has so far played for a number of clubs ranging from the Proline Reserve Team, Mayuge Industry, Bwonda Victoria, Iganga Heroes, Magamaga, Spartan, Kazo United to the current Kazo City in the Kampala division four.

Kawooya is a hard tackler and great passer of the ball from all ranges, an attribute that suits his favourite holding midfield role.

His playing style can be told in bold with the examples of his Paul Scholes and Tadeo Lwanga, the two role models in this line of business.

He sings special praise of coaches Richard Mulo Luyima and Morley Byekwaso who have always encouraged him not to give up.

Kawooya prefers to listen to hip pop music in leisure time as a hobby with Matooke (Plantain), Rice and Meat as his favourite dish.

Profile: