Phillip Kasozi

The magical Kenya Golf Open enters day three on Saturday with 79 golfers swinging off with only two local professionals at the lavish Karen Country Club, Nairobi.

South Africa’s Louis De Jager has a four stroke lead over Spain’s Adri Arnaus and has sight a lion’s share of the enviable total prize money of Ug. Shs 4.6 billion, after four rounds.

Leader after two rounds, Louis De Jager

79 professionals made the cut out of the 144 total number of golfers who teed off on Thursday.

Uganda’s only participant in the prestigious annual championship Phillip Kasozi sadly missed the cut after two rounds.

Kasozi registered birdies on holes 4, 10, 16 on day one where he had a dismissal round of 6 over par 77.

During round two, Kasozi had four birdies on holes 7, 9, 11 and 12 for a much improved course par score of 71 gross.

Kenya’s Greg Snow posted 73, 72. He missed the cut by a stroke (PHOTO: KAWOWO SPORTS)

Only two Kenyans Simon Ngige Mburu (68 and 72) as well as Jastus Madoya (71 and 71) made the cut.

Italian Lorenzo Gagli (73, 72), the defending champion of the open in Muthaiga, missed the cut by a stroke.

Selected Scores:

Louis De Jager (South Africa) – 64, 66

Adri Arnaus (Spain) – 66, 68

Jack Singh Brar (England) – 64, 70

Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) – 65, 70

Justin Harding (South Africa) – 70, 65

Simon Ngige Mburu (Kenya) – 68, 72

Jastus Madoya (Kenya) – 71, 71

Missed Cut