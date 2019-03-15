Liberia FA wants venue for DR Congo clash changed due to Ebola

Courtesy Photo DR Congo will host Liberia in Kinshasa on March 22

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has written to Caf seeking a change of venue for their Afcon 2019 qualifier clash with DR Congo due to Ebola.

The two sides are meant to face off in Kinshasa on March 24 in Group G in which the winner will play in the finals of Afcon in Egypt in June.

Late last year, World Health Organisation (WHO) said the Ebola outbreak in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo was one of the greatest in the world.

Three days ago, the UN’s health body revealed that there have been 927 cases and 584 deaths.

With Liberia previously experiencing Ebola outbreak that saw them host games away from home, they are cautious.

“Based on our experience with Ebola in Liberia and the death it brought to most of our brothers and sisters, we believe this could cause a great psychological impact on the minds of our players,” said LFA secretary-general Isaac Montgomery as quoted by BBC Sport.

“(This) could serve as an impediment to our players’ performance given our recent past of the Ebola epidemic in our country.”

Caf through its General Secretary Amr Fahmy have promised to follow up.

The group remains open with any of the teams still with a chance to qualify for the final in Egypt.