© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Fortune Sentamu (Photo: John Batanudde)

Fortune Sentamu says he is eager to race after recovering from injury.

He is highly expectant of his first race in the MX125class this Sunday in Busiika.

Sentamu got injured during a practice in January which put him on the sidelines for the season opener.

Sentamu (R) during training last weekend (Courtesy Photo)

The 14-year-old Sentamu will be racing in the MX125 class after upgrading from MX85 where he won multiple titles.

“I am now ready and fit to start a new season. I have been doing extensive training to regain the pace on the new bike.

“I had the chance to train with Jurgen Kuppers over the weekend. And I believe to put up a good pace,” he said.

Ssentamu training on his new bike last weekend (courtesy photo)

Already several points behind, Ssentamu is hopeful he will catch up on the chase.

“This Sunday I will try to collect maximum points to catch up on Aviv Orland. I will as well try my best to push and beat his pace,” he said.

Ssentamu rides on a KTM125 2018 model.