Motocross: Wekesa targets podium finish in Busiika 

Kylan Wekesa(Photo: John Batanudde)

Kylan Wekesa heads to the second round of the National Motocross Championship with his sights set on a podium finish in the MX85 class.

The 13-year-old showed great improvement with an impressive performance during the season opener in Garuga. He finished second behind Stav Orland.

Wekesa at Garuga (Photo: John Batanudde)

Now going into the Sunday’s race in Busiika, Wekesa is targeting the same to facilitate his seasonal targets of winning the class championship.

“I am targeting another podium position this weekend. A second position specifically.

“We have trained so hard, both on bike and physicals. We also brought in Jurgen Kuppers to improve on our skills,” he said.

German’s Jurgen Kuppers during the training (Courtesy Photo)

Wekesa will be up for a battle with Stav Orland, the Obote brothers and others for the podium positions.