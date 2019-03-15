NSSF Kampala Hash Run: Official Route map out

For the last three years, NSSF has held the exciting and challenging Seven Hills Run in partnership with the Kampala Hash House.

The event is aimed at raising money for KCCA Schools in Kampala and so far, over 300 million has been collected and handed over to the management of KCCA.

This year’s run, which will be the 4th edition of the event, takes place on Sunday, March 17 starting at Pearl of Africa Primary School, Nsambya which will also be the finishing point.

The route map for the run covers the seven historical hills of Kampala and starts at Pearl of Africa Primary School, Nsambya through Kibuli, Nakasero, Old Kampala, Namirembe, Rubaga, Lubiri and back to Nsambya.

The #NSSFHashRun19 shall also have a 10km route.



