Road to AFCON 2019: Reigning champions Cameroon on the brink of qualification

Cameroon, AFCON 2017 Champions!

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group B)

Saturday, 23rd March 2019

Cameroon Vs Comoros – Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

Morocco Vs Malawi – Kamuzu Banda Stadium, Blantyre

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) defending champions Cameroon require just a point from the final group B match at home against Comoros to qualify for the Egypt show down.

Cameroon currently has 8 points and only needs a point in the their match against the Islanders at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde to be assured of a slot.

In case they achieve the feat, they will join Morocco who have already made the grade by virtual of their 10 points in the coffers.

The Indomitable Lions head coach Clarence Seedorf has recalled forward Jean-Pierre Nsame as part of a 23-man squad for the decisive match that will be played on 23 March, 2019.

Nsame, 25, plays for Young Boys Bern in Switzerland, made his only appearance for the Indomitable Lions in October 2017 in a World cup qualifier against Algeria.

The superb form that has witnessed him score 8 goals in 20 matches in the Swiss Super League this season has been the push factor for his recall.

Brice Moumi Ngamaleu, also at Young Boys has been left out by Seedorf, and so are Frank Kom, Wilfried Kaptoum and Fabrice Olinga.

Action from Cameroon vs Gabon during the AFCON 2017 finals

Villareal striker Karl Toko Ekambi is suspended while Jeando Fuchs and Vincent Aboubakar are both injured.

Standard Liege’s Collins Fai, Ajax Amsterdam keeper Andre Onana, Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa, Marseille forward Clinton Njie and Paris Saint Germain striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and are among the regulars included.

The game in Yaounde will be handled by celebrated Gambian referee Bakary Gassama.

Malawi against Morocco at the Kamunzu Banda Stadium in Blantyre city will be handled by Helder Martins De Carvalho from Angola.

Cameroon Squad:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands), Fabrice Ondoa (KV Oostende, Belgium), Carlos Kameni (Fenerbahce, Turkey)

Defenders: Fai Collins (Standard Liege, Belgium), Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik (Kayserispor, Turkey), Yaya Banana (Panionios, Greece), Gaetan Bong (Brighton Albion, England), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Joyskim Dawa Tchakonte (Mariupol, Ukraine)

Midfielders: Andre Zambo Anguissa (Fulham, England), Pierre Kunde Malong (Mainz, Germany), Georges Mandjeck (Maccabi, Israel), Petrus Boumal (Ural, Russia), Arnaud Djoum (Hearts FC, Scotland)

Forwards: Joel Tagueu (Maritimo, Portugal), Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France), Jacques Zoua (Astra Giurgi, Romania), Clinton Njie (Marseille, France), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain, France), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye, China), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys, Switzerland)

Group B after five matches:

Morocco 10 points (qualified)

Cameroon 8 points

Comoros 5 points

Malawi 4 points (eliminated)