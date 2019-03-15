Zaha, Bailly in Ivory Coast squad to face Rwanda | 2019 Afcon Qualifiers

Courtesy Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace striker Wilfred Zaha and Manchester United defender Eric Bailly are part of the 23-man squad summoned by Ivory Coast to face Rwanda on March 23 in a dead rubber Afcon qualifier.

Zaha missed the previous two games without a specific reason but returns for the game.

Experienced Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier, Serey Die, Jean Michel Seri, Max Gradel, Nicolas Pepe and Jonathan Kodjia are all included.

However, Sol Bamba and Levante midfielder Cheick Doukoure are out injured and could miss the tournament set to kick off in June in Egypt.

Ivory Coast are in group H, second with eight points behind Guinea but both have qualified for the finals.

Group H after five matches: Guinea 11 points (qualified) Ivory Coast 8 points (qualified) Central African Republic 5 points (eliminated) Rwanda 2 point (eliminated)

IVORY COAST SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Badra Ali Sangare (Free State Stars, South Africa), Abdoul Karim Cisse (Asec Mimosas)

Defenders: Bamba Abdoulaye and Traore Ismael (Angers, France), Eric Bailly (Manchester United, England), Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Mamadou Bakayoko (Red Star, France), Wonlo Coulibaly (Asec Mimosas), Simon Deli (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Wilfried Kanon (ADO Den Haag, Netherlands)

Midfielders: Jean Michel Seri (Fulham, England), Serey Die (Neuchatel Xamax, Switzerland), Victorien Angban (FC Metz, France), Franck Kessie (AC Milan, Italy), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz 05, Germany), Ismael Diomande (SM Caen, France)

Strikers: Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa, England), Roger Assale (Young Boys, Switzerland), Nicolas Pepe (Lille, France), Max Gradel (Toulouse FC, France), Maxwell Cornet (Olympique Lyon, France), Yakou Meite (Reading FC, England), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace, England)