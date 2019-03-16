Busiro names new tactician ahead of 2019 Airtel Masaza cup

Noah Mugerwa (right) is the new Busiro Ssaza head coach, replacing Paul Kiwanuka

None of the 19 Buganda Ssaza football teams is taking this year’s championship jokingly.

All the teams are on a serious look out for players and coaches well ahead of time for the long anticipated kick off in June.

Busiro Ssaza, who are yet to win this championship have streamlined mechanisms that they ensure they smile to the podium with the shield.

The latest development is the appointment of Noah Mugerwa as their new head coach to replace Bright Stars assistant coach Paul Kiwanuka.

Mugerwa’s feat was confirmed at Lavander Hotel in Kampala at a function where he signed a two year employment deal.

Billy Kiggundu is however retained as the goalkeeping coach.

To win the job, Noah beat another Mugerwa entity, Simon Peter.

Simon Peter Mugerwa is current assistant coach at Sports Club Villa, head coach at Buddo S.S and Buddu Ssaza team.

Noah brings a wealth of experience having previously worked at Buddu and Busujju Ssaza teams.

He handled Busujju team and led them to a third place finish in the 2018 edition, winning Buwekula 1-0 in the classification match.

He has also handled Mbarara based Welden School and Blessed Sacrament Kimanya SS in Masaka as well as Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi in the University Football League.

Meanwhile, the other teams are also planning underneath.

Record winners Gomba recently brought on board a Turkish national Omer Selli.

Ssingo are the defending champions of the Masaza Cup having edged rivals Buddu on penalties in last year’s edition at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

This year’s tournament is ear-marked to kick off mid June.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda proudly bankroll this championship that has played since 2004.

The tourney has provided a rich plat form to showcase players who are later signed by FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League clubs.

Players as Sula Matovu, Ivan Bukenya, Godfrey Walusimbi, Yassar Mugerwa, Samson Mutyaba, Robert Odongkara, Faruku Miya, Kezironi Kizito. Brian Umony, Mike Sserumaga and many others all played this tournament.

Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup Past Winners: