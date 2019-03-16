Heathens vs. Rams: Champion-elect out to bear down on title

Saturday, March 16
- Heathens vs Rams – Kyadondo
- Warriors vs Kobs – Legends
- Pirates vs Buffaloes – Bweyogerere
- Barbarians vs Rhinons – Walukuba
- Mongers vs Hippos – Entebbe
Last weekend, Black Pirates dominant win over Kobs swung the title race in Heathens favour.
After then league leaders Kobs suffered a 30-14 defeat on Friday, their title rivals Heathens took full advantage of the slip and obliterated Walukuba Barbarians 74-03 to go 3 points clear with two games to play.
And with Heathens hosting another lowly side, Rams, in the penultimate game on Saturday afternoon at Kyandodo, a bonus point win will guarantee then the 2019 title.
Like the case was during the game against Walukuba, Heathens are expected to play the game with sheer brute leaving nothing to chance.
Once Michael Wokorach and company walk on to the pitch, it will a matter of how many points they will score on the day and not if they will win the the game.
Meanwhile, Kobs will be looking to bounce back from the embarrassing loss to Pirates when they take on Warriors.
The first round meeting between the sides was as heated as it gets, and although Kobs emerged winners, they were bruised. Pius
While Warriors lost their season opening mojo, they will probably rise to the occassion and give Kobs a run for their money.
In Bweyogere, Pirates will play hosts to Buffaloes at King’s Park. The Sea Robbers showed class in the win against Buffaloes at Kyadondo and are expected to cage Buffaloes.
In other games, Mongers host Jinja Hippos at the House of Pain in Entebbe while Walukuba who are set for a return to the lower division host Rhinos.