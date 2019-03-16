It’s too early to worry about the title – Mangat

Mangat(R) and Joseph kamya after Mbarara victory (Photo: John Batanudde)

After missing out on the second round of the National Rally Championship in Mukono, Jas Mangat says it is so early for them to worry about the title chase.

Mangat who claimed an early lead on the championship with the season opening victory in Mbarara later withdrew from the second round paving way for a new championship leader.

“The championship is still in its early stages and very open for everyone to fight for. We can still fight in the remaining events without considering the mukono rally,” said Mangat.

“Besides the business commitment, our car was not ready for race after being badly damaged in Mbarara. Even the new one could not help since we received it just a few days to the event.

“Knowing that there are chances of a DNF, we just decided to skip the event and come back well prepared,” he added.

Mangat’s EvoX after the Mbarara accident(courtesy photo)

Mangat is now 60 points behind current leader Ronald Sebuguzi in the championship standings.

The Pili Pili driver and co-driver Joseph Kamya are expected to return for the third round in Masaka next month.

“We shall definitely be part of the next event. We have enough time to get our car ready for the competition,” he asserted.

Mangat’s EvoX (Photo: John Batanudde)

The Masaka rally is scheduled for 12-14th April.

