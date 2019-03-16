Motocross: Sebuguzi eyes another victory in Busiika 

Gift Sebuguzi at Garuga for the season opener (photo by John Batanudde)

Gift Sebuguzi heads into the second round of the National Motocross Championship all positive for another victory of the season.

The 8-year-old MX50 champion upgraded to the MX65 class this year. He registered his first class victory in the season opening event in January at Garuga.

Gift Sebuguzi(M) and some of his class rivals (photo by John Batanudde)

Sebuguzi now looks forward to another victory as he starts to consolidate his championship lead.

“I am all prepared for the race. I expect to win again although I have some pain in the arm,” he said.

Sebuguzi, however expects a few challenges as he fights for the victory on Sunday.

“The track was changed a bit with more jumps than before. It will be a bit tough for us. But I will try and win my class,” he added.

On a KTM65, Sebuguzi will go all out against Alon Orland, Marcus Bukenya, Mubarak Ssenoga and other riders for the class win.



