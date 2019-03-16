Mukatabala’s star-studded SC VILLA XI does not include, Watson or Magumba

The dominant SC Villa team of the early 90s [File Photo]

Many believe long serving team captain Edgar Watson and Hakim Magumba are the best midfield partnership the Ugandan league has seen in the past three decades (1990 to date).

But it seems club legend Paul Mukatabala is not convinced they are good enough to make the ultimate SC Villa XI but and relegates them to sitting on the bench.

Mukatabala played for the Jogoos between 1990 and 1997 and has been part of the coaching staff at the club on more than a single stint and thus better placed when considered to name the ultimate team.

The team is dominated by the early 90s side that not only dominated the local scene, but also played in two finals on the continent.

Edgar Watson (left) is one of the longest SC Villa captains

“The category of players who followed us after we had left led by the likes of Edgar Watson and Hakim Magumba did dominate locally, but made little impact on the continent. It’s why they would struggle to make a breakthrough in the side I have picked.

Here is Mukatabala ULTIMATE SC Villa XI (4:3:3)

Goalkeeper

Michael Mukasa: Diminutive but an excellent game reader and passer of the ball out of defence. His performances especially on the continent against sides like Vital’ O of Burundi, Iwuanywuanwu Nationale of Nigeria and ASMO of Gabon were out of this world as SC Villa dominated the African continent from 1991-93

The DEFENCE

Paul Hasule won two doubles at SC Villa. He also won two as a player with the Jogoos

Paul Hasule, Adam Ssemugabi, Geoffrey Higenyi and William Nkemba

These led by the exceptional and inspirational captain, PAUL HASULE in my view, pretty much picks itself. These are the guys that held fort at the back as SC Villa dominated both locally and on the African continent for years.

The MIDFIELD

Paul Nkata, Steven Bogere and Paul Mukatabala

Paul Nkata

A trio of diminutive but exceptionally talented 3 is my pick. PAUL NKATA, what an excellent game reader. This compensated for his lack of size in central midfield. He always seemed to be ahead of opponents’ in anticipating situations in midfield.

Steven Bogere was a pillar in the SC Villa midfield in the 90s

STEVEN BOGERE’s abilities on the ball are unquestionable. He had a mastery of that ball and could beat opponents in the tightest of situations, meaning he could pick a pass for the strikers even in the most of unlikeliest situations.

Paul Mukatabala

PAUL MUKATABALA: I arrived at the club in 1990 when they were in a situation of upward development both locally and on the continent. And as a youngster arriving from school, not many thought I could make a breakthrough in a side packed full of International (read Uganda Cranes) players. Actually many close pals said I had made a mistake to join SC Villa, as I would never get playing time ahead of so many seniors in the team. But I proved many wrong as I went on to establish myself in the side and even became the ‘go to’ star man upfront, especially after Magid Musisi had left for professional soccer in France. My ability to play across any of the forward positions and score goals was a huge asset.

The FORWARDS:

Magid Musisi, Ronald Vvubya and Sula Kato

Magid Musisi (left) was the first Ugandan to play professional in Europe after dominant performances at SC Villa

The name MAGID MUSISI meant goals and he always lived up to the billing. No one striker could strike fear into opponents like him. Awesome player!

VVUBYA RONALD, a fierce striker of the ball with an excellent eye for goal or a pass, he has to be in that team.

Sula Kato

SULA KATO: Not your usual left footed winger as he was not a dribbler. But my oh my, he had wonderful vision and a great passing range. He could pick out fellow attackers from anywhere on the field. And his deliveries from set pieces were a master class and the source of plenty of goals for SC Villa. No wonder he earned the nickname ‘Corner Specialist’

The Substitutes

Denis Onyango, Edgar Watson, Timothy Batabaire, Hakim Magumba, Iddi Batambuze, Simeon Masaba and Robert Ssemakula

Coach: Timothy Ayiekoh

Who do you want to hear from in regards to his best XI from Villa, EXPRESS FC and KCCA FC?