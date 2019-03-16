Nyahururu golfers to spice up 2019 Lady Captain’s prize tourney in Kampala

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Anna Abeja gestures after a putting shot at the 18th hole at Uganda Golf Club course.

Event: 2019 Lady Captain’s Prize Tournament:

The 2019 Lady Captain’s Prize golf tournament swings into action on Saturday morning at the par 72 Uganda Golf, Kampala.

A big field of over 150 golfers have already entered day long championship with a visiting delegation from Nakuru based Nyahururu Golf club.

At least 25 golfers from Nyahururu club will be part in the medal-format event.

The tournament was officially launched mid-week in Kampala.

Uganda Golf Club lady captain Anne Abeja noted that hole no.4 has been given a face-lift with a big water hazard and golfers will enjoy the action over that particular hole.



We are expecting visiting golfers from Nyaruhuru golf club to take part in this year’s edition which has attracted close to 200 golfers from 8 clubs in the country. The uniqueness of this tournament that is the biggest event organized by the outgoing lady captain is that this year it will be the first to be played on hole 4 that has been given a facelift with a huge water hazard over it Anne Abeja, Uganda Golf Club Lady Captain

Uganda Golf Club Lady Captain Anne Abeja (fourth from left) is joined by sponsors and other members during the launch (PHOTO: UGT)

Because of the big entry of golfers, the first and tenth tees will be used to tee-off.

Last year’s overall winners were Paul Baite and Eva Magala in the men and ladies catergories respectively.

The winners will get four economy class tickets courtesy of South African Airlines to fly to either Cape Town, Durban or Johannesburg.

Janzi Band has been booked to provide the entertainment at the 19th hole where the dress code shall be black tie.