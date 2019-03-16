Preview: Kampala region select to test out Uganda Cranes locally based cream

Locally based stars in training Lugogo. They face Kampala region select at the same venue (PHOTO: AISHA NAKATO)

Regional Tours:

Saturday, 16 March 2019

Uganda Cranes (Majorly UPL players) Vs Kampala Region Select

Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

A group of Uganda Cranes players constituting of majorly home based players will have a test against Kampala region select side at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday evening.

The trial match will culminate the week-long training sessions for the local legion that had two senior unattached players Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Godfrey Walusimbi.

Only Onduparaka king pin defender Rashid Toha failed to make the initial list summoned because of injury.

Ranking aloft the expectations of head coach Sebastien Desabre is great performance from his troops as he looks out for the exceling 9 players who will join the 15 foreign based for a training camp in Egypt.



We play Kampala Region select with one major objective – to pick out the exceling nine players who will join the 15 foreign based players for the Egypt training camp where we expect to find. I will consider form, fitness and the demand for particular players in particular departments. Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The Frenchman is expected to field two different teams for the Kampala encounter as he takes a critical thesis at all the players.

The team flies out on Sunday, 17th March 2019 for the five day training camp in Ismaily, Egypt where they are also expected to play another trial match against a local club on Wednesday.

Uganda Cranes is preparing for the final group L qualifier against Tanzania that will be staged at the National Stadium in Dar es salam.

Uganda is already qualified but Tanzania needs maximum points to brighten their chances of qualifying for the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

Pool of locally based players available:

Goalkeepers: Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka), Saidi Keni (Sc Villa), James Alitho (URA), Charles Lukwago (KCCA)

Defenders: Filbert Obenchan (KCCA), Paul Willa (Police), Samson Mutyaba (Maroons), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Brian Majwega (Maroons), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA), Paul Mbowa Baker (URA), Mujuzi Musitafa (Proline), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers),

Midfielders: Ivan Eyam (Mbarara City), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA), Taddeo Lwanga (Vipers), Allan Okello (KCCA), Moses Waisswa (Vipers), Bright Anukani (Proline), David Owori (SC Villa), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA), Micheal Birungi (Express), Julius Poloto (KCCA),

Forwards: Juma Balinya (Police), Dan Serunkuma (Vipers), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA), Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja SS), Bashir Mutanda (SC Villa)

Unattached: Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Godfrey ‘Jajja Walu’ Walusimbi