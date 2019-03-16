Regional Tour: Crested Cranes pip Kampala select team

Crested Cranes Regional Rour

Crested Cranes 2-1 Kampala Select team

Crested Cranes striker Juliet Nalukenge (R) in action (Photo: FUFA)

Crested Cranes needed extra efforts to edge past Kampala Region Select in their maiden regional tour game played at StarTimes stadium on Saturday.

Despite not being convincing, Crested Cranes fought hard to win the game 2-1.

Anita Namata and Resty Nanziri scored a goal in either half while Sophia Nakiyingi converted from the spot for Kampala R egion’s goal.

Forward Zaina Namuleme missed a penalty for the Crested Cranes midway the second half with goalkeeper Esther Akujo saving her effort.

Kampala region select team coached by Ayub Khalifa of Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC had core of the starting team comprised of players from Kawempe Junior team.

Five of the starters were from Kawempe Junior team.

On the other hand, Faridah Bulega the Crested Cranes coach almost had her A team start with Ruth Aturo in goal, Shadia Nankya and Aisha Namukisa at centre back while Juliet Nalukenge and Hasifa Nassuna started up front.

The national team got several chances before scoring but failed to find the back of the net until the 27th minute when Namata broke the deadlock.

Namata was quick to round off on rushing goalkeeper Akujo to slot into an empty net to give Crested Cranes the lead.

Kampala region levelled matters with five minutes to the break through Nakiyingi’s penalty.

Shadia Nankya fouled Regina Nantege inside the area and referee Anna Akoyi pointed to the spot.

Nakiyingi who plays for Maroons Women FC was able to score from the resultant penalty and the two teams retuned to the dressing rooms with the score board reading one all.

At the start of the second half, Bulega made nine changes with only Aisha Namukisa and Shadia Nankya the only players maintained.

The new players made an instant improvement with several in roads towards Kampala region’s defence.

Just two minutes into the second stanza, Fauziah Najjemba had hit the crossbar twice.

Lilian Mutuuzo wreaked havoc for Kampala region back line with his constant attacks on the right wing.

The ambidextrous winger was brought down inside the box in the 68th minute but Zaina Namuleme failed to convert with the goalkeeper parrying the ball away.

However, Nanziri fired Crested Cranes in the lead once again with her curling effort going straight into the back of the net.

This was the first ever regional tour for the national team as they prepare for the 2018 CAF Women’s Olympics qualifiers.

Crested Cranes starting XI against Kampala Select (Photo: FUFA)

Crested Cranes Starting XI: Ruth Aturo (GK), Viola Namuddu, Margaret Birabwa, Aisha Namukisa, Aisha Namukisa, Shadia Nankya, Tracy Jones Akiror, Anita Namata, Phiona Nabbumba, Juliet Nalukenge, Hasifa Nassuna, Monica Namwase

Crested Cranes Second Half Team: Daizy Nakaziro (GK), Wilmer Nantumbwe, Phoebe Banura, Teddy Najjuma, Lilian Mutuuzo, Shamirah Nalugya, Resty Nanziri, Zaina Namuleme, Fauziah Najjemba, Damalie Matama

Unused Substitutes: Vanessa Edith Karungi (GK), Juliet Adeke (GK)

Kampala Region Starting XI: Esther Akujo (GK), Uditer Basemere, Juliet Namubiru, Rita Mushimire, Immaculate Abba, Regina Nantege (Maiyimuna Naiga), Halima Kanyago, Sumaya Kyomuhendo, Sophia Nakiyingi (Rebecca Nakato), Hadijja Nandago (Allen Nassozi), Shakira Nyinagahirwe

Unused Substitutes: Brenda Kasana, Justine Namuli,Sandra Nakamya, Josephine Nalule,Olivia Nassazi, Monica Nalubega,Patricia Busingye, Shanita Nalubwama

Image courtesy of FUFA