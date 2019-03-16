Simba Sports Club

Zambian international Cletus Chama scored late in the game as Tanzania’s Simba came from a goal down to beat AS Vita of DR Congo to reach Caf Champions League quarterfinals.

Kazadi Kasengu had given the visitors a lead inside 13 minutes to silence a packed National Stadium before Mohamed Hussein levelled in the 36th minute.

The hosts who needed nothing but a win to go through had chances missed with Meddie Kagere the chief culprit after the break as both teams searched for the winner.

Emmanuel Okwi was replaced by Haruna Niyonzima thirteen minutes after the break as the hosts piled pressure on the Congolese who had Ugandan defender Savio Kabugo among the substitutes.

With hope nearly host, Chama, just like he did in the playoff against Nkana won it with a precise shot that left the AS Vita goalie stranded on the line.

Simba join group D leaders Al Ahly who won 3-0 against JS Saoura of Algeria in Cairo.

Elsewhere, Orlando Pirates, managed by former Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic lost 2-1 to Guinea’s AC Horoya and thus bowed out of the competition.

In the same group B, Esperance won 2-1 against Zimbabwe’s Platinum Stars who came into the game with no chance of reaching the last eight.

In Group A, Lobi Stars of Nigeria won 3-0 against ASEC Mimosas as both sides failed to advance beyond the stage while leaders Sundowns were 1-0 losers away to Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca.

In group C, TP Mazembe beat Algeria’s CS Constantine 2-0 in Kinshasa but both teams qualified for the quarterfinals.

The 8 quarter Finalists

Sundowns (RSA), Simba (Tanzania), CS Constantine (Algeria), Al Ahly (Egypt), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), AC Horoya (Guinea) and Esperance (Tunisia).

Image courtesy of Rachel Pallangyo