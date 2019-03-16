Uganda faces Rwanda in semi-finals of Zone 5 handball youth challenge trophy

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Some of the young girls on team Uganda away in Zanzibar

Zone 5 International Handball Federation Challenge Trophy:

Saturday, 16th March 2019

Semi-finals (Matches at Mnazimmoja Complex, Zanzibar)

U18:Rwanda Vs Uganda

U20:Rwanda Vs Uganda

Uganda U-18 and U-20 female teams will face Rwanda in the semi-finals 2019 Zone 5 International Handball Federation Challenge trophy at Mnazimmoja Complex in Zanzibar on Saturday.

The Uganda U-18 won three matches, with a 29-09 win over Kenya, defeated Tanzania 40-11 before humiliating Sudan 51-03.

U-20 side condemned Djibouti 39-09 and out-muscled Burundi 29-10.

There are 8 countries taking part in the challenge tourney.

Hosts Zanzibar are joined by Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Burundi and Sudan.

The final and bronze matches in either categories will be played on Sunday, 17th March 2019.

Winners of the U20 tournament will automatically qualify for the 2019 Inter-continental Championship which is due later this year.

Uganda Delegation in Zanzibar:

Juniors (U20)

Ajema Amina, Sarah Birungi, Shakira Bako, Mary Aketch, Lillian Achola (Assistant Captain), Letisha Namutebi (Captain), Kalsum Abiria, Sharon Adeke, Royce Namutosi, Sharifah Nansubuga, Sonia Biira, Hellen Dricharu, Diana Tiperu and Hanifa Nakityo

Youth (U18)

Oliver Katusiime, Lillian Achiro, Patricia Arago, Joyce Namutosi, Brenda Akampa (Captain), Bridget Nanyanga, Aminah Namagembe (Assistant Captain), Patience Ddamulira, Diana Nakamya, Christine Nambatya, Patience Tukamushaba, Hilda Mary Abangit, Shadia Nankya, Shamim Kakayi

Officials: