Women’s African Club Championship: Nkumba to start continental journey against Asec

CAVB Press Nkumba University players celebrate a point during last year’s meet in Cairo

Uganda’s representatives at the 2019 Women’s African Club Championship, Nkumba University, will start the tournament against Ivory Coast’s Asec Mimosas.

The game, which is a must win for Nkumba to start on their dream of finishing among the top eight, will be the third of the five games to be played on the opening day.

The local league champions were drawn in Group D along with Kenya Prisons, El Shams of Egypt, Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers (GSP) of Algeria and Asec Mimosas.

Seasoned players Saidat Nungi and Astreed Agaba are expected to lead the group that has four rookies in Bridget Nakaye, Rebecca Aluutia, Emilly Kansiime and Scovia Alungat

Nkumba’s Team: Doreen Akiteng, Winnie Nambeko, Flavia Nandawula, Astreede Agaba, Habiba Namalla, Grace Akiror, Bridget Nakaye, Rebbeca Alutia, Emilly Kansiime, Scovia Alungat, Saidat Nungi, Monica Aloyo

Groups

Pool A: Ahly (EGY), Customs (NGR), USFA (BUR), Canon (RDC)

Pool B: Carthage (TUN), Sporting (EGY), DGSP (CGO), KCB (KEN)

Pool C: Pipeline (KEN), Shooting (EGY), RRA (RWA), FAP (CMR)

Pool D: Prisons (KEN), Asec (CIV), Nkumba (UGA), GSP (ALG), Shams (EGY)

Group Fixtures