Anukani promises to work hard after grateful Cranes opportunity

Proline promising forward Bright Anukani remains grateful for the opportunity with the national team, Uganda Cranes, despite missing out on the team to Egypt for a camp.

Anukani came off the bench to score in a 4-0 win over Kampala Regional Select side before coach Sebastien Desabre named the eight local based players to join the rest for the camp in Egypt ahead of the 2019 Afcon qualifier against Tanzania on March 24.

I haven’t made the final team for the camp in Egypt but I’m so grateful for the opportunity and I will always work hard to get other opportunities. Good luck to the lads traveling 🇺🇬

Anukani has been a shining light at Proline and is one of the reasons the club is leading the Fufa Big League standings in Rwenzori Group.

Image courtesy of © Kawowo Sports |