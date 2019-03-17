FUFA Women’s Cup: Bulega, Mbekeka face off

FUFA Women’s Cup 2019 | Round of 16

Kampala Queens vs Lady Doves

Olila High School vs Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Bunyaruguru Girls vs Tooro Queens

Sagich Royal vs Echos

Oliver Mbekeka and Faridah Bulega on national team duty

On Saturday, Faridah Bulega and Oliver Mbekeka were on the same technical bench as the Crested Cranes defeated Kampala region 2-1.

Bulega is the head coach of the Crested Cranes (ladies national football team) while Mbekeka is physical fitness coach of the team.

The two face off a day later, this time as opponents in different dugouts. Bulega at Kampala Queens while Mbekeka at Lady Doves.

Kampala Queens owned by FUFA President, Moses Magogo will host Lady Doves at Old Kampala Primary School in one of the four round of 16 FUFA Women’s Cup games lined up on Sunday.

Both still in contention for playoff slots in the league, they want their teams to make progress in the knockout competition.

Bulega believes progress in the FUFA Women’s Cup will give her players motivation to keep focused in the league.

“We want to go as far as we can. With the competition in the league still tight, we need to win today to keep ourselves motivated ahead of the final league games.”

Her counterpart Mbekeka also shares similar sentiments asserting she has a team good enough to compete and progress to the next stage.

“It is a tough fixture but we want to win and reach the next stage. We have a good team and we must show that our quality can march the rest of the teams.”

To reach this stage, Kampala Queens eliminated Isra Soccer Academy while Lady Doves on the other hand ejected Wakiso Hills.

In the other games to be played on Sunday, FUFA Women’s Cup inaugural winners Olila High School take on league champions Kawempe Muslim Ladies.

This will be a repeat of last season’s league final where Kawempe won 1-0 courtesy of Tracy Jones Akiror strike.

Sagich Royal will take on Echos while Lubirizi district based Bunyaruguru Girls FC will be at home to Tooro Queens.

Makerere University, She Corporate, Kawempe Junior team and Uganda Martyrs High School already qualified to the quarterfinal stage.

Image courtesy of © Kawowo Sports |