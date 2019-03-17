I just wanted to be free, Walusimbi on fall out at Kaizer Chiefs

Godfrey Walusimbi

Uganda Cranes left back Godfrey Walusimbi has opened up on why he quit Kaizer Chiefs and refused a loan deal to Chippa United.

The former SC Villa and Bunamwaya (now Vipers) defender has been a free agent since the last day of the January window after leaving Kaizer Chiefs.

In an interview with Sunday Monitor, Walusimbi explains whatever happened as he left a club where he had signed a three year contract from Kenya’s Gor Mahia.

Chiefs opted to loan the Ugandan to Chippa in a bid to fill his slot with Namibia goalkeeper Virgil Vries in order to replaced long term injured Itumelang Khune

“They (Chiefs) told me that because I’m a national team player, I needed to get playing time and therefore I should allow and go to Chippa United on loan,” Walusimbi explained to Sunday Monitor this week.

This was on the last day of transfers. I asked them why they didn’t tell me early enough for me to prepare myself because they knew this was their plan all along.

Walusimbi contacted his representatives, made up his mind and opted to return home despite no compensation since he was deemed to have moved out of the contract.

I just decided to come back home and work alone as I awaited another opportunity. I just wanted to be free.

There has been discontent among Ugandans on the summon of both Walusimbi and Hassan Wasswa on national team who are club less but Wazza as fondly known defends self.

It didn’t break me. I just came back home and continued to work hard and good enough the coach (Sebastien Desabre) knows my qualities and here I am. I’m hungrier than ever.

Wazza is part of the 24 man squad slated for the Egypt camp ahead of the 2019 Afcon qualifier against Tanzania.

Image courtesy of Kaizer Chiefs Media