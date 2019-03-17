Jamal Salim

Uganda Cranes goalie Jamal Salim was in good form as he inspired Al Hilal of Sudan to a 4-1 win over Zambia’s Nkana to reach Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

The custodian and El Hilal needed maximum points to take top spot in group C and where superb on the day leading 2-0 at half time and finishing the job superbly after the break.

But a loss for Ghana’s Asante Kotoko at the hands of Zesco United means Nkana also qualified as runners up from the group.

Jamal joined the club from rivals El Merriekh who were dumped out of the Caf Champions League by Vipers at the preliminary round.

Elsewhere, Gor Mahia, home to Jamal’s compatriots Shafik Batambuze and Erisa Ssekisambu won 1-0 at home to Petro Atletico to join Zamalek in the last eight from group D.

Batambuze was sent off in the 76th minutes for a second bookable foul to join Ernest Wendo who was sent off in the 36th minute.

Elsewhere, Muhammad Shaban’s Raja Casablanca fell out despite a 4-1 away victory to KCCA conquerors AS Otoho D’Oyo of Congo Brazzaville.

RS Berkene and Hassan Agadir both from Morocco qualified from group A.

Two Tunisian sides, Etoile Du Sahel and CS Sfaxien also reached the last eight from group B at the expense of Nigeria’s Rangers and Salitas of Cameroon.

The draw for the quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday 20 in Cairo, Egypt.

Qualified Teams: RS Berkene, Hassan Agadir (Morocco), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Nkana (Zambia), El Hilal (Sudan), Etoile Du Sahel, CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) and Zamalek (Egypt)

Image courtesy of © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO