Martin Kizza opens Free State Stars account in PSL

Martin Kizza during his unveiling at Free State Stars. He scored in the 4-1 win over Amazulu in PSL

Martin Kizza opened his goal scoring account in the PSL with a goal as Free State Stars won 4-1 against Amazulu on Saturday.

The former KCCA and SC Villa attacking midfielder put the hosts in the lead in the fourth minute with a shot from the edge of the area of the area on the right.

Relebogile Mokhuoane, Eleazer Rogers and Harris Tchilimbou added the other goals for the Stars on the afternoon as they aim at surviving going down.

Free State Stars are now 13th on the 16-team log with 24 points, four above safety.

