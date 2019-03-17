Mutanda ready to grab another Uganda Cranes opportunity with open hands

Bashir Mutanda (left) jumps to head the ball during a UPL game against Police at Mandela National Stadium (PHOTO: John Batanudde)

Sports Club Villa lead striker Bashir Mutanda is appreciative for being considered among the crop of locally based players on the national team, Uganda.

Even though Mutanda did not make the final team that travelled to Egypt on Sunday, 17 March 2019, he remains indebted to the coaches and technical committee members for the chance given.



Let me take this opportunity to thank the coaches and the committee (technical) for the chance given. I am very grateful for that though i didn’t make it to the final list to camp in Egypt but i will continue working hard for another opportunity coming. Bashir Mutanda, Sports Club Villa striker

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Kampala Region. Bashir Mutanda is on the extreme left – front row (PHOTO: John Batanudde).

Mutanda played thirty minutes during Uganda Cranes 4-0 win against Kampala region select team in a regional tour match at Lugogo before he was replaced by the two goal hero Dan ‘Muzeyi’ Sserunkuma.

The burly forward has had a stellar season thus far scoring 13 goals in as many as 23 matches.

He is three goals shy from the Uganda Premier League top scorer, Juma Balinya of Police Football Club.

Ironically, Balinya was also omitted from the traveling delegation for the final AFCON 2019 group L qualifier against Tanzania.

First, the team has a training camp in Egypt where they will play against an Egyptian top flight side on Wednesday.

The 8 locally based players on the team are Allan Okello, Timothy Denis Awany, Allan Kyambadde, Ibrahim Sadam Juma and Henry Patrick Kaddu (all KCCA).

The others are the Vipers’ trio of defender Halid Lwaliwa as well as midfielders Tadeo Lwanga and Moses Waiswa.

The pool of 31 locally based players also had two free agents Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Godfrey ‘Jajja Walu’ Walusimbi.

Mawanda and Walusimbi made the final traveling team given their rich experience with the national team.

Left behind:

The pool of players left behind had all the four goalkeepers – Nicholas Ssebwato (Onduparaka), James Alitho (URA), Charles Lukwago (KCCA) and SC Villa’s Saidi Keni.

The others included Solomon Walusimbi, Brian Majwega (Maroons), Julius Poloto, Filbert Obenchan, Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Paul Willa (Police), Ivan Eyam (Mbarara City), Michael Birungi (Express), Bright Anukani (Proline), among others.

UPL clubs goalkeepers in training with coach Fred Kajoba (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

The team departed from Entebbe International Airport for Egypt on Sunday at 5:15 PM aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

The local legion will be joined by the 14 foreign based players in Egypt for the training camp where they will also play a trial game on Wednesday.

Uganda Cranes will lock horns with Tanzania on Sunday, 24th March 2019.

Uganda Cranes team for Tanzania Clash:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Magoola (Al Hilal, South), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia)

Defenders: Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Timothy Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Geofrey Walusimbi (Free Agent), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Kirizestom Ntambi (Ethiopian Coffee), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Churchhill brothers, India), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark)

Forwards: Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Images courtesy of © JOHN BATANUDDE and © Kawowo Sports |