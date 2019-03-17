St Mary’s Kitende retain National Rally Netball Championship

2019 National Rally Netball Championship

Secondary Schools Final: St. Mary’s Kitende 24-20 St. Noa Girls School

The rivalry and competition on court between St. Mary’s Kitende and St. Noa Girls School-Zana continues to grow every other day.

The two schools plus Buddo SS have dominated secondary schools netball in Uganda and the region in recent years.

And it was the same case on Saturday in Kasana, Luweero as St. Mary’s Kitende fought hard to edge St. Noa Girls School to retain the National Rally Netball Championship.

In a closely contested encounter that saw the two teams share spoils (11-11) in the first quarter, Kitende eventually edged it to win 24-20.

This win marked sweet revenge for St. Mary’s Kitende who had lost to St. Noa in the East Africa Secondary Schools Championship last year.

To reach the final, St Mary’s Kitende beat Buddo SS, 24-20, in the semifinals while St. Noa defeated St Mary’s Katende B.

Ndejje University won in the university category, while NIC reclaimed the championship in the women’s club category.

In the primary schools’ section, Arch Bishop Nakirebe Primary School were victors while WOBS won men’s categories.

A total of thirty seven teams from eighteen secondary schools, six women’s and four men’s clubs, six (6) primary schools and four universities took part in this year’s Championship.

Image courtesy of © Kawowo Sports |