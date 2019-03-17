Jacques Tuyisenge goal sealed Gor Mahia quarter finals fate

Nine man Gor Mahia edged Angola’s Petro Atletico 1-0 at Kasarani to reach the quarterfinals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Ernest Wendo and Ugandan defender Shafik Batambuze were sent off in the first and second half respectively but Jacques Tuyisenge penalty saved the day for the Kenyan giants.

Wendo was sent off in the 36th minute in a game Gor Mahia needed nothing but victory to finish in the top two in group D.

The K’Ogalo also had coach Hassan Oktay sent to the stands for protesting a call later as the first half ended goalless.

Thirteen minutes after the break, they got a penalty after a foul on Nicholas Kiprui and Rwanda international Tuyisenge dispatched it calmly to put them into the lead.

Playing on the break, Tuyisenge was denied his second on the day by the post after being set up by Francis Kahata.

With fourteen minutes to play, Batambuze received a second yellow as Gor stayed with only nine players on the pitch.

But again, they were denied by the same post when Philemon Otieno shot beat the visitors’ goalkeeper.

Former SC Villa, Express and Vipers forward Erisa Ssekisambu later came on for Kiprui and in the last minutes of additional time, experienced Denis Oliech replaced match winner Tuyisenge.

The result means Gor Mahia finish with 9 points, same as Egypt’s Zamalek who lead the group on better goal difference.

Image courtesy of Courtesy