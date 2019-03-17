Orland brothers, Maxime and Miguel consolidate class lead in Busiika 

Aviv Orland (26) and Fortune Sentamu (55) heading for holeshot (Photo: John Batanudde)

The second round of the National Motocross Championship got the best out of the riders with yet another exciting series of performances at the Motorsports Arena, Busiika on Sunday.

The Orland brothers; Aviv, Stav and Alon asserted their intent in their championship title chases.

Alon Orland swept all three heats in the MX65 class securing a maximum 60 points to claim the class lead.

Sebuguzi settled for second place and dropped down to second on the standings six points behind Alon. Kreidah Nsubuga finished third followed by Daryl Muhindo.

Stav Orland yet again set the pace in the MX85 class to consolidated his position on the standings. He now holds a lead of 35 points ahead of Waleed Omar who finished second. Jonathan Muhindo finished third.

Aviv Orland dominated the MX125 class. But this came along with an exciting show with Fortune Sentamu.

The victory puts Aviv at 117 points in the class championship.

Aviv Orland and Fortune Sentamu (Photo: John Batanudde)

Fortune Sentamu who was returning from injury could only settle for second. He managed to come top in one heat. He was followed by Wazir Omar and Sharifah Kateete in third and forth respectively.

In MX50 class, Miguel Katende was on top of his game to edge rival William Blick to the class victory, winning two of the three heats. The win puts Katende in the lead but only three points ahead of Blick after two rounds.

Ashiraf Mbabazi Jr swept all three heats to top the peewee class. He was followed by Jonathan Katende with Liam Ntale in third.

In MX2, Mukiibi Ismail dominated the class followed by Olivier Rodrigo and Micheal Ntairo.

MX team captain Maxime Van Pee strengthened his MX1 lead with another victory. Van Pee restricted Asaf Natan to second position while Jucture Serungunda finished third.

Image courtesy of © Kawowo Sports |