Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes: Desabre defends team selection

Sebastien Desabre gestures during the regional tour match against Kampala select (PHOTO: John Batanudde)

AFCON 2019 Group L Qualifiers

Sunday, 24 th March 2019

March 2019 Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

At National Stadium, Dar es salaam (6 PM)

After confirming the final 24 man team that will camp in Egypt for a week before the final group L qualifier away in Dar es salaam, Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre defended the team selection.

Addressing journalists moments after the team’s 4-0 win over Kampala region select team, the Frenchman hinted of factors considered for the team selection.

After the test match, he officially released the team of home based players (10) who travelled to Egypt for the training camp.

He talked of experience, departmental demand and current form as the three major factors considered;



We took into consideration a number of factors like current form, experience and the demand for the respective positions that we needed. Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

Allan Okello celebrates with Desabre (PHOTO: John Batanudde)

KCCA football club youngster Allan Okello and Vipers’ defender Halid Lwaliwa are the rookies on the main stream team.

Okello is a graduate from the youth structures having represented the country at the U-20 and U-23 levels.

Halid Lwaliwa was a regular on the CHAN team but had not yet got a break through to the senior team.

Other locally based players on the team are tried and tested.

Timothy Denis Awany, Allan Kyambadde, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Henry Patrick Kaddu, Tadeo Lwanga and Moses Waiswa have been part of the team in the past.

Desabre named two players currently unattached to any club – Geofrey Walusimbi and Hassan Wasswa Mawanda.

Despite being unattached to any club Godfrey ‘Jajja Walu’ Walusimbi and Hassan Wasswa Mawanda made the final team to Egypt

He saluted the character of players worked with in the week long players, many of whom he believes shall be part of the team in the nearby future.



We had an amazing week of training with the locally based players at Lugogo. There was good character shown. You look at players as Daniel Sserunkuma, Bright Anukani and others. They are to be considered in the future. Desabre, Uganda Cranes head coach

Allan Okello

During the 4-0 win over Kampala region select, Dan Sserunkuma scored twice before Okello and Anukani each netted a goal.

Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma battles for the ball with Kampala’s Ismael Bugembe (PHOTO: John Batanudde)

The team departed from Entebbe International Airport on Sunday at 5:15 PM aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

The local legion shall join the other 14 foreign based players in Egypt for the training camp where they will also play a trial game on Wednesday.

Uganda Cranes will lock horns with Tanzania on Sunday, 24th March 2019.

The final team for Ismaily Camp:

Goalkeepers:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Magoola (Al Hilal, South), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia)

Defenders:

Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Timothy Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Geofrey Walusimbi (Free Agent), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Kirizestom Ntambi (Ethiopian Coffee), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Midfielders:

Khalid Aucho (Churchhill brothers, India), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark)

Forwards:

Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

