Uganda invited for inaugural Africa Beach Games

Uganda will field a beach soccer team at the first ever Africa Beach Games in Cape Verde (PHOTO: John Batanudde)

1st Africa Beach Games:

14 th – 23 rd June 2019

– 23 June 2019 Sal Island, Cape Verde

Uganda is the among the African countries invited for the inaugural Africa Beach games slated to take place in West Africa, Cape Verde (Sal Island).

Over 1000 athletes from 40 countries will field teams in beach soccer, freestyle football, athletics, basketball (3X3), beach handball, beach tennis, beach volleyball, coastal rowing, Karate kate, Kiteboarding and open water swimming.

Uganda is already confirmed for the freestyle football competition and beach soccer.

Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) chairman also, a FUFA Delegate Deo Mutabazi confirmed they received the invitation.



We received invitation for the first ever Africa Beach games. This will be a great competition for the Uganda Sand Cranes team well in time ahead of next year’s AFCON beach soccer championship which we shall host. Deo Mutabazi, Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) Chairman

Deo Mutabazi, Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) chairman. (Photo: David Isabirye)

Finest freestyle ball juggler Andrew Luke ‘Andy Skillz’ Tamale Talindeka also landed a special invite to represent the country in the Africa Freestyle football competition.

Andy Skillz, as he is fondly known, was selected among the finest 32 free style jugglers in Africa.

Andrew “Andyskillz Ug” Tamale executes what he does best

About the games:

​Following a successful bid by the Cabo Verdean Olympic Committee (COC) the island was selected by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ACNOA) to host the inaugural African Beach Games due to the many merits of the island and of Cape Verde.

Sal is one of the 10 islands of the Cape Verde archipelago situated 460km due west of Senegal, is an island of year-round sun, blue azure sea and vast white sand beaches. It is these features that made the island the perfect location for the 1st African Beach Games.

Sal is a world class hot-spot for sports and activities such as Kiteboarding, Windsurfing, Surfing, Diving and Fishing whilst also becoming an increasingly popular tourist destination.

The island takes its name from the salt industry at Pedra de Lume that first brought inhabitants to Sal in the 1800s.

With the decline of the Salt industry the economy shifted focus onto fishing and, more recently, tourism.

Sal accounts for more than 50% of Cape Verde’s tourism industry and this is mostly focused around the town of Santa Maria, in the south of the island, and the location of the Sal 2019 African Beach Games.

Image courtesy of AndyskillzUg