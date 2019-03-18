Balinya hails ‘special Abdallah Mubiru’, regrets one career mistake

Abdallah Mubiru

Reigning Uganda Premier League leading goal scorer Juma Balinya described his Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru as special.

While appearing on ‘The Score’ on NBS TV, the midfielder talked a lot about his career and revealed his greatest career mistake, toughest opponent, the secret behind good form and the Uganda Cranes.

“He is a very special coach,” Balinya described Mubiru. “He is the best I have played under in my senior career,” he went on.

Asked what’s special about the former KCCA and Vipers coach, Balinya said;

He is tactically astute, very encouraging and wants everyone to enjoy the game. Before the season started, he talked to me about the potential in me and the ability to score goals and gave me a target of seven goals. He told me I can score goals much as I create them and that got me believing and here we are now.

Abdallah Mubiru talks to Hassan Kalega and Shakur Makeera

Balinya also had kind words for his Police team mates more so his captain Sadat Kyambadde.

My captain (Sadat) also pushed me. He even told me that I can be MVP at the start of the season.

Biggest career mistake

Balinya who admits he has changed his lifestyle says moving to Djibouti is his biggest career.

“I made a mistake,” he admitted. “Moving to Djibouti was a career mistake. I thought about money but not career then,” he explained.

Though I earned some money, their league isn’t as attractive to scouting network as here and I was off the limelight for a full season.

On being left out of Cranes squad

Juma Balinya played for Cranes against Kampala Select XI

The midfielder who prefers to play behind the main striker says it was disappointing to miss out on the team to Egypt for camp ahead of Tanzania Afcon duel but not down.

“I was waiting to hear my name when they read team to Egypt but didn’t. If I say I wasn’t disappointed, it would be a lie,” he narrated.

“But it’s not the end of life. I am still here and so is Uganda Cranes. Let me continue working hard and playing well for my club. The Cranes chance will come.”

Toughest opponent this season

Experienced defender Isaac ”Hayes Isinde

One team that hasn’t tasted Balinya’s wrath is Kirinya Jinja SS and it’s no surprise that he cites their defender Isaac Isinde as the toughest he has faced this season.

He (Isinde) gave me a torrid time when we played them.

Hassan Gaata Kalega best partner

Hassan Kalega is Juma Balinya best partner [Photo: John Batanudde]

Another player that has taken the league by storm is midfielder Hassan Gaata Kalega who Balinya described as the best partner at Police.

Juma Balinya UPL XI

Davis Mutebi (Police), Paul Willa (Police), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), John Revita (Express FC), Timothy Awany (KCCA), Hassan Gaata Kalega (Police), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA), Juma Balinya (Police), Daniel Sserunkuma (Vipers), Joel Madondo (Kirinya) and Johnson Odong (Police)

Coach: Abdallah Mubiru

