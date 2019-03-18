Excitement as the 2019 UMEA Solidarity Games are officially launched

UMEA Games launch 2019 at Kibuli S.S

2019 UMEA Solidarity Games:

19 th – 22 nd April

– 22 April At Kasawo Islamic S.S

Games available: Football (Boys and Girls), Netball (Girls), Volleyball (Boys and Girls), Handball (Boys and Girls), Racket Games (Boys and Girls)

Since 1998, the Uganda Muslim Education Association (UMEA) has organized games for schools under the muslim foundation.

Such games are played on a basis of promoting unity among muslim brotherhood as well as a plat form to identify, nurture and promote talent, among other objectives.

The 2019 UMEA Solidarity games were officially launched at Kibuli Secondary School on Monday, 18 March 2019.

Addressing journalists during the launch, chairperson of the UMEA games organizing committee Hajji Twahil Kiteezala lauded all the parties that have been instrumental in promoting these UMEA games.

Twahili Kiteezala, chairperson of the UMEA games organizing committee (Photo: David Isabirye)

Kiteeezala and his working committee, 2019 host school director Hajji Kashimu Kajaya as well as the Kibuli S.S representatives among others graced the media.

Kitezaala, flanked by the general secretary Hajji Hussein Luwembawo Kyagulanyi, Hajji Nasser Kiwanuka (assistant general secretary), thanked the key stake holders who have worked tooth and nail to promote this tournament since inception.



The UMEA solidarity games are here to forge unity through sports. I thank all those sponsors and partners that we have worked with since the UMEA games inception in 1998. Head teacher and parents remain the biggest sponsors that we have. I salute them in a special way. Hajji Twahili Kiteezala, chairperson UMEA Games Organizing Committee

Hajji Kashimu Kajaya, Director of Kasawo Islamic S.S (Photo: David Isabirye)

Hajji Lwembawo also called upon more partners and sponsors to come support the smooth running of these games.

This year’s games will be hosted by Kasawo Islamic Secondary School kicking on Good Friday, 19th April through to Easter Monday, 21st April 2019.

Host school director Hajji Kashimi Kajaya expressed gratitude and willingness upon the opportunity given to his school to host the games.



We are grateful for the opportunity given to us to host this year’s UMEA solidarity games. We are humbled to get this chance. The preparations continue to go on in high gear and we promise to stage a successful championship Hajji Kashimu Kajaya, Kasawo Islamic S.S Director

Like the previous editions, the disciplines to be played at the UMEA Games will include netball (girls), football (boys and girls), handball (boys and girls), volleyball (boys and girls) as well as racket games (badminton and tennis) for either gender.

Kibuli S.S students with some of the trophies during the launch. (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

Some of the schools confirmed include record champions Kibuli S.S, hosts Kasawo Islamic, Kasawo S.S, Gombe, Kawempe Muslim, Mbogo High, Mbogo Mixed, Kakungulu Memorial, Amity, Wagga High (Masaka), Bulo Parents, Nkoma S.S (Mbale) among others.

These games will prepare the respective schools for the 2019 schools sports championships in events like the copa coca cola tournament.

Last year’s event was successfully organized by Mbale based Nkoma S.S.

The UMEA association has a rich history dating as far back as 1934.

Famous players as Ibrahim Ssekagya, Richard Malinga, Posnet Omony, Faruku Miya and many others are vivid products of this particular tournament.

2019 UMEA Games launch during the press conference at Kibuli S.S (Photo: David Isabirye)

Images courtesy of © Kawowo Sports | David Isabirye and © Kawowo Sports |