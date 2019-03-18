FUFA takes the beautiful game to the Luzira prison inmates

FUFA CEO Edgar Watson engages with the Luzira prisoners (Photo: FUFA Media)

Prisoners are excluded personalities from the main stream communities for reformation as they under rehabilitation.

At Luzira, arguably the biggest prison in the country, there is the short term sentenced group and the convicts.

Programmes from the outside world meant to bring a smile and hope to these confined people are always as welcome as a storm is in hell.

For the previous two years, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has been engaged in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) cause with the management of Luzira prison.

Since 12th March 2017 when a delegation from FUFA led by the president Moses Magogo visited the prison, promised to start the FUFA Cup of Hope tournament, offered an assortment of items and played a football game there, there has been a continuous interface.

Express FC, the version of Luzira Prisons celebrates with their trophy (Photo: FUFA Media)

On Sunday, 17th March 2019, FUFA officials once visited the prison, played thrilling games there and offered items as well.

Express emerged winners of the 2019 FUFA Cup of Hope.

They beat KCCA 2-1 in the epic final of the tournament played at the Luzira Upper Prison ground.

Bashir Kasibante who will walk to freedom in May after serving his sentence netted both goals for Express.

Skipper Samuel Ogwang netted for KCCA.

The winners took home a trophy and a new set of jersey.

Ten teams took part in the tournament before the curtain raiser between Moses Magogo captained FUFA XI against the Upper Prisons team.

The upper prisons team won 6-5 in a thrilling game wildly cheered by the inmates.

Ivan Odwari, Eddie Muhingo and Oscar Kateregga eache netted a brace for the Upper Prisons team.

The goals for the FUFA President’s XI were scored by the legendary Edgar Watson (two), Hakim ‘Boda Boda’ Magumba and Magogo himself.



As FUFA, we promised to have a game here every year between the month of February and March and we have fulfilled. Thank you for choosing football as your desired sport hence making it number one and most popular in the world Moses Magogo, FUFA President

FUFA XI team with the likes of Sadiq Wassa, Hassan Mubiru, Moses Magogo, Fred Tamale, Simeon Massa, Alex Isabirye, Richard Malinga, Hakim ‘Boda-Boda’ Magumba, Geofrey Massa and Edgar Watson (Photo: FUFA Media)

Upper Prisons team (Photo: FUFA Media)

During the previous years before FUFA’s intervention, the tournament was played among the English premier league clubs as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea.



I thank the inmates for putting up a spirited game and ensuring discipline is at maximum. We need a seasonal league instead of tournaments in the upper prison. This initiative has boosted capacity building amongst inmates. The introduction of a referees’ course is a remarkable milestone in the upper prison and it’s going to change a lot in terms of football here

Luzira prison OC SSP Moses Sentalo

FUFA also donated a new set of computer to the management of Luzira Maximum prisons.

Image courtesy of © Kawowo Sports |