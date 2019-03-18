FUFA Women’s Cup: Lady Doves eliminate Kampala Queens to reach quarterfinals

FUFA Women’s Cup 2019

Kampala Queens 0-3 Lady Doves

Lady Doves progressed to the quarterfinals of this year’s FUFA Women’s Cup with a convincing performance against Kampala Queens in a round of 16 game played on Sunday.

The Masindi based team proved dominant on the day sweeping aside Kampala Queens with a 3-0 victory.

Kenyan forward Mary Kinuthia Wanjiku Nafula struck a brace while Winnie Babirye formerly at Kampala Queens added the other goal to help the team advance.

Right from the start, Lady Doves were the better side with Babirye, Wanjiku and Nuru Nakyanzi troubling Kampala Queens’ back line.

On the other hand, the trio of Lillian Mutuuzo, Zaina Namuleme and Monica Namwase were easily tamed by Lady Doves defence commanded by experienced Glads Nakitto.

Wanjiku gave the visitors the lead in the 17th minute with her ferocious strike outside the box going straight to the back of the net.

In the second stanza, Faridah Bulega, the Kampala Queens coach in a bid to find the equaliser brought on veteran midfielder Annet Nakimbugwe but the change didn’t pay off.

Instead, Lady Doves became better to score two more goals, first through Babirye who tucked home in a goal melee.

Wanjiku put the icing on the cake with her second goal on the day. She slotted home when Kampala Queens defender Cissy Nakiguba failed to clear the ball away.

Lady Doves now join Olila High School, Echoes High School, Makerere University, Tooro Queens, Uganda Martyrs High School, Kawempe Junior Team and She Corporates as the teams that qualified for the quarterfinals.

Full Round of 16 Results

Uganda Martyrs High School 1- 0 Divine Girls

She Corporates 1-0 Muteesa 1 Royal University

Makerere University 3-0 Asubo Gafford Ladies

Kawempe Junior Team vs Mwandha Foundation (Mwanda Foundation didn’t travel)

Kampala Queens 0-3 Lady Doves

Olila High School 2-0 Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Bunyaruguru Girls 0- 2 Tooro Queens

Sagich Royal 1-4 Echoes High School

