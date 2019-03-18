Kampala Hockey Club overcomes stubborn Makerere

National Hockey League | Sunday, 17th March 2019

Men: Makerere 3-5 Kampala Hockey Club

Makerere 3-5 Kampala Hockey Club Women: DCU 0-0 Weatherhead

Kampala Hockey Club registered their second win in as many games this season after seeing off hard fighting new comers Makerere on Sunday.

In a closely contested affair, Kampala Hockey club eventually came out victorious with a 5-3 score.

Cliff Otieno and Sam Mwesigwa scored a brace apiece for KHC before Benjamin Mkapa added the other goal.

Richard Musimenta, Harold Ntale and Brian Bayuule scored a goal each for Makerere in a losing effort.

Both teams started with a player less, serving punishment from their previous games.

Makerere’s Levi Banyana who was sent off in the game against Rockets last week was absent and the team chose Reagan Atuisukire to serve the punishment in his place.

On the other hand, Kampala’s Jordan Mpiima had to serve a one minute suspension carrying from their previous game which was also against Rockets.

Play was halted in the 52nd minute when Makerere fans and the technical bench complained about officiating but the game resumed when the situation was calmed.

Kampala’s coach and manager Bernard Bwire and Markhtum Muziransa was also sent off for attacking Makerere players.

In the ladies’ category, Deliverance Church Uganda (DCU) played out a goalless draw with Weatherhead.

This was the second draw for either side this season after picking the same result in their opening games against KHC Swans and Rhino respectively.