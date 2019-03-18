Jacques Tuyisenge: We deserved to progress

Jacques Tuyisenge goal sealed Gor Mahia quarter finals fate

Gor Mahia match-winner against Petro Atletico Jacques Tuyisenge was over the moon after helping the club reach the quarter finals of the Caf Confederation Cup saying they deserved to go through.

The Rwanda international scored a 53rd minute penalty to earn the KPL champions a slot in the last eight despite playing much of the game with men less.

“I feel some happiness I have never felt in my life,” he told Cafonline. “I had wished for us to achieve this historic feat so much and today we fought to earn it,” he added.

We were two men down for most of the match but the resilience shown by the players was immense. We deserved to progress.

Ernest Wendo and Ugandan international Shafik Batambuze were all sent off at Kasarani but Gor held on for a home win.

